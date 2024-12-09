For arson
Fire in traditional inn: trial against son
At the beginning of April, a traditional inn in the district of Grieskirchen was completely destroyed in a fire. Suspicion quickly turned to the son of the owners. The 20-year-old is said to have thrown cigarette butts into the paper container. In January, he has to stand trial for arson.
"Temporarily closed due to fire" is still written on the homepage of an inn in the district of Grieskirchen. At the beginning of April, the traditional establishment was completely destroyed by a devastating fire and the landlord's family was able to escape just in time.
At large
It quickly became clear that arson was involved and the son (20) of the couple running the business became the focus of the investigators. He quickly confessed and was released on conditional release.
Another incident back in May
The trained chef was served with the indictment in mid-October and the trial is due to take place in January. He will then have to answer for arson and attempted arson at Wels Regional Court. Back in May, the 20-year-old is said to have thrown cigarette butts into a paper container at the pub, but the fire department was able to prevent anything worse.
"Never wanted something like this to happen"
When questioned by the police, the young man initially gave different accounts, but ultimately admitted that he had thrown the cigarette butts into the paper container. During the fire in August, he even noticed the heavy smoke and tried to put it out - but then lost his nerve. He is said to have commented on the terrible fire: "I never wanted something like this to happen."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.