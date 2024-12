Easier access to credit: euphoria, but also concern

It is an unwieldy neologism: behind the Credit Institutions Real Estate Financing Measures Ordinance, or KIM Ordinance for short, are strict rules for the granting of home loans. Specifically: anyone who wants a loan must have at least 20 percent equity, the repayment installment may not exceed 40 percent of the household income and the loan may run for a maximum of 35 years. Rules that make the dream of owning a home impossible for many Tyroleans, but also prevent people from taking on unmanageably high levels of debt.