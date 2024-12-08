Against hate on the net
Lohfink flirt dropped the covers on the red carpet
During her appearance on the red carpet of the RTL+ "Reality Awards", Stephie Stark suddenly stood there in just her bra and panties. The reason: an important message!
It was a big surprise when the 29-year-old, who had already had a fling with former "GNTM" contestant Gina-Lisa Lohfink in the show "Bei Gina-Lisa läuten die Hochzeitsglocken", suddenly dropped the covers on the red carpet of the awards ceremony and posed for the photographers in just black underwear.
Hate messages on her body
But there was a good reason for the striptease. Because the reality TV actress had words like #nohate, cheap, whore and disgusting lesbian emblazoned on her body in large letters. The demand "Shoot yourself" could also be read on Stark's body.
The ex-candidate from dating formats such as "The Bachelor" or "Princess Charming" revealed to "Bild" what it was all about: she wanted to draw attention to the hate on the internet.
"I don't receive any insults during a production. But even more so afterwards," she explained. "The hatred has increased even more since I came out than before in the dating formats in search of a man."
Insults "because of my sexuality"
She now not only has to deal with "banal insults", but also insults "because of my sexuality", according to Stark.
The reality TV beauty came out as pansexual two years ago, declaring at the time that she loves "people and not gender". She also had a brief flirtation with Gina-Lisa Lohfink, but nothing serious came of it.
"Underground" insults
How are things looking when it comes to love? "After Gina-Lisa and Gina (Beckmann, also a reality TV star, note), things are going badly for now. Men still write to me, but there are none that I like," she smiled.
After taking part in the dating show "The Bachelor", she "would have preferred never to take part in a show again. Because the insults after the show were underground," said Stark. "Even things like: 'Go die'."
Although she is now more self-confident than she was some time ago, she will not accept hate online without a word. That's why she wants to report haters in future, Stephie Stark concludes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
