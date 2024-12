A “Butterfly” between jellyfish and jogging suit

It is probably one of the most touching love stories in the world: in Nagasaki, Japan, Lieutenant Pinkerton has fallen in love with the geisha Cio-Cio-San, whom everyone calls "Butterfly". He marries her according to Japanese custom, but it is immediately clear that he will also marry an American woman. Butterfly, on the other hand, really loves Pinkerton. Shortly after he leaves for America, she has a child with him. But she waits in vain for several years for him to return.