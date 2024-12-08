World champion provokes
Verstappen provokes: “Why not 20 seconds?”
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has been provoked again after the time penalty imposed on him in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. "Why don't they give us 20 seconds straight away?", the world champion jeered on the pit radio. Another penalty should not be long in coming ...
Anyone who thought that the Formula 1 season finale would be quiet was far from it. There were several heated scenes right at the start. World champion Verstappen was right in the middle of it. In the first corner, the Dutchman attacked McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, resulting in contact.
The two cars spun. Verstappen reacted quickly and only lost a few positions, while Piastri was pushed to the back of the field. Race control investigated the incident and ultimately blamed Verstappen for the crash. The world champion received a ten-second penalty.
Not the first incident
Yet another penalty against the Red Bull driver, who has protested loudly against race control decisions on several occasions this season and received penalties for doing so. However, Verstappen is clearly not impressed by this.
The 27-year-old was provocative again on the pit radio: "Why aren't there 20 seconds for that?" the Dutchman raged with an ironic undertone. Followed by some swearing in the direction of race control, which he described as "stupid idiots", among other things. An action that will certainly be accompanied by another penalty. So the dispute enters the next round ...
