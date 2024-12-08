Love gone by
“Silbereisen” wants to “do it again” with Fischer
Helene Fischer celebrates her past with Florian Silbereisen in her new Christmas show. And proves she has a great sense of humor ...
In the "Helene Fischer Show", which can be seen on ORF on Christmas Day and was recorded at the weekend, the two show stars not only sang together, but also looked back on their shared history with a wink - including a Silbereisen parody.
Fake Silbereisen on the show
Actor Michael Kessler first dressed up as the pop presenter and asked Fischer: "Helene, I have a huge request: let's do it again!" Whereupon the singer cautiously asked: "What exactly?"
Of course, it wasn't what everyone was thinking of, but a fairly exact re-enactment of a 2005 performance, which is considered the start of Fischer's television career. At her side back then: Silbereisen.
She even put on the dress she wore back then (Kessler: "Everything should feel exactly the same as it did the first time.") and sang the pop song "Komm Mit Nach Varaždin".
"That's how I started out too"
But then the real Florian Silbereisen took to the stage, also in a good mood. When Kessler wanted to take Fischer's dress off, Silbereisen commented: "That's how I started out too."
Together, the two chatted about those days. They then sang the duet "Schau mal herein". In it, they sang, among other things, "Why shouldn't you still understand each other after so many years? If you know each other well, even if there's no fire left."
Helene Fischer gave a little insight behind the scenes of the recording on Instagram at the weekend:
Fischer and Silbereisen were considered the dream couple of the Schlager world until their split became public in 2018. The pop beauty is now in a relationship with acrobat Thomas Seitel and has a daughter.
Robbie Williams also on the show
Silbereisen's performance was one of the highlights of the show, but not the only one. British pop singer Robbie Williams also paid Fischer a visit. They sang his hit "She's the One" together - hand in hand on stage. Williams also paid tribute to the singer with the words: "You are the best".
At the same time, he promoted the movie "Better Man", which is about his life and in which Williams is portrayed by a monkey. When he asked Fischer which animal she would be portrayed by if her life were to be made into a movie, she surprisingly replied: "Meerkats."
Kerkeling sings for his grandma
The performances by entertainer Hape Kerkeling and singer-songwriter Reinhard Mey were very emotional. Kerkeling sang - without a mask, costume or disguise - a declaration of love to his grandma Bertha ("She could do things, she turned on the sun for me - marked by war, tipsy from liqueur").
Songwriter Mey, 81 years old, made his first appearance on a television show in more than 25 years, according to Helene Fischer. After singing a duet with him, she appeared visibly moved.
Also taking part in the show were German singer Ayliva, entertainer Giovanni Zarrella, pop singer Marianne Rosenberg and star violinist David Garrett.
Around 12,500 spectators watched the performances in the hall in Düsseldorf. The show was recorded twice - on Friday and Saturday. This will be used to create a version of the "Helene Fischer Show", which will be shown on ORF 2 on December 25 at 20:15.
