Draw against Salzburg
Rapid: Scratching the end of the series at the 17th attempt
At the 17th attempt, Rapid scratched the end of the series with a 2-2 draw against Salzburg on Saturday. But they will have to wait for their first win in the Red Bull Arena since August 2015.
Immediately after the final whistle, there was a hint of a party in front of Rapid's sector: the 1,500 fans in the stands, who, like the players on the pitch, had shown full commitment including a pyro show, celebrated the thrilling 2-2 draw with the players almost like a victory.
Robert Klauß also took the 90 minutes in his stride: "We came back twice - that's nice emotionally. It's mixed feelings after a game like that," said the coach, alluding to the fact that three points were in the air for Rapid after the break. Salzburg's coach agreed: "We showed two faces with great moves and lots of chances, but also a few problems," confirmed Pep Lijnders.
In a match that deserved more fans: The 10,356 spectators were proof that hundreds of the home side's season ticket holders simply "whistled" at the match. Probably a reaction to the crisis in the Bulls' stable.
This means Hütteldorfer will have to wait for their first win in the Red Bull Arena since August 2015 - after all, it was the fourth draw at the 17th attempt. The now 3417 unsuccessful days will now become a few more, as the 18th attempt will not take place until 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
