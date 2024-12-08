New government
Black armchair backsliding: Who could become what
In future, the FPÖ will provide the governor and three or four provincial governors in Styria. The ÖVP will have to make do with three (instead of the previous five). Who could get which office? Who does the base of the hard-hit Black Party want? A "musical chairs".
Who goes, who stays? The Black rumor mill is buzzing. Ever since it became clear that they would be sitting at the coalition table with the FPÖ, the personnel carousel has been spinning ever faster. What is certain is that the ÖVP will only have three members of the provincial government instead of the previous five - meaning that two of them will have to find a new job. A "musical chairs".
If you listen to functionaries in the countryside, far away from the power centers of the Landhaus and Burg in Graz, one wish crystallizes: someone who is completely different from the incumbent should head the once proud Styrian VP, which was badly beaten in the state elections: more affable, friendlier, less intellectual.
This would mean that Christopher Drexler needs a new post, especially as the powerful business wing is also against him. The First State Parliament President would be an obvious choice if FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek were to leave it to him.
The new party leader and deputy governor could be Doctor Karlheinz Kornhäusl, a real popular figure who also enjoys the broad support of the grassroots. Irony of fate: the doctor could face the fact that he, of all people, as an advocate of Liezen's leading hospital, will have to bury it.
Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, the current member of the provincial council for economic affairs, has the best chance of doing so because she has the same job profile, provided she does not move to Vienna. At the moment, it doesn't look like she will.
Because the farmers have to be represented in the government, Agriculture Councillor Simone Schmiedtbauer has a good chance of remaining in the Landhaus.
And the ideal candidate for the Black Club Chairman would be Werner Amon from Western Styria - a brilliant tactician with a wealth of political experience who would make a sharp-tongued counterpart to SPÖ opposition leader Max Lercher.
In today's interview with the "Steirerkrone", he is already lashing out, criticizing the ÖVP for its power games and talking about his relationship with the red federal party leader Andreas Babler. A recommended read!
Have a nice second Sunday in Advent!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.