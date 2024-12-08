Vorteilswelt
"Krone" commentary

One voice for all

Nachrichten
08.12.2024 06:00
0 Kommentare

Austrians' expectations of a turquoise-red-pink government - if it comes into being at all - are low.

No wonder: in the National Council elections exactly ten weeks ago, the two "big players" ÖVP and SPÖ were badly beaten, the small NEOS gained a little, but remain as weak-chested as ever.

The low hopes for this government are hardly surprising given the differences between the three parties, which - apart from the drive for power - have little in common.

As has now been leaked to the "Krone", the potential coalition partners are to come up with the idea of directly consulting the "client" of politics on major issues on which no agreement can be reached between the partners: the voters!

Asking the people directly on important issues - an eternal demand of many Austrians, not least an eternal demand of the Freedom Party. However, this was dropped when the turquoise-blue coalition was formed in 2017 - incidentally in a cheap deal against the ban on smoking in restaurants.

Leaving important decisions to the Austrians - that would also give a voice to those who did not vote for any of the governing parties. Yes, giving all Austrians a voice - that's a good choice.

Have a nice Sunday with your "Krone"!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Klaus Herrmann
Klaus Herrmann
