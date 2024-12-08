"Krone" commentary
One voice for all
Austrians' expectations of a turquoise-red-pink government - if it comes into being at all - are low.
No wonder: in the National Council elections exactly ten weeks ago, the two "big players" ÖVP and SPÖ were badly beaten, the small NEOS gained a little, but remain as weak-chested as ever.
The low hopes for this government are hardly surprising given the differences between the three parties, which - apart from the drive for power - have little in common.
As has now been leaked to the "Krone", the potential coalition partners are to come up with the idea of directly consulting the "client" of politics on major issues on which no agreement can be reached between the partners: the voters!
Asking the people directly on important issues - an eternal demand of many Austrians, not least an eternal demand of the Freedom Party. However, this was dropped when the turquoise-blue coalition was formed in 2017 - incidentally in a cheap deal against the ban on smoking in restaurants.
Leaving important decisions to the Austrians - that would also give a voice to those who did not vote for any of the governing parties. Yes, giving all Austrians a voice - that's a good choice.
Have a nice Sunday with your "Krone"!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.