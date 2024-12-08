Woman as influencer
The new 99ers player is already a big hit online
The Graz99ers' 2:6 defeat against Fehervar on Friday was hard to digest. Coach Harry Lange is putting his players under pressure ahead of the home game against Villach on Sunday (17:30). New signing Jimmy Oligny will still be missing - but a lot can be expected from him. The tough defender spoke to the "Krone" about his strong family, old injuries and old acquaintances.
"We lose too many duels. The top players have to be the top players in games like this - otherwise it will be tight." Coach Harry Lange was angry after his Graz ice hockey cracks lost 2:6 against Fehervar. The coach expects a completely different face against Villach at home on Sunday (17:30).
New signing Jimmy Oligny (considered a tough defender) will still be missing. He will probably only be released next week. This time he'll be keeping his fingers crossed in the stands against VSV. Jimmy will probably share his impressions on social media. His family is very active there. Especially his wife Marie. 73,000 (!) people follow her on Instagram. Almost six times as many as the entire Graz club. Family shots, romantic photos - everything is shared.
His stopover in Slovakia near Zvolen, his first stop in Europe, didn't go to plan. "It just wasn't the right fit for me. The club wanted an attacking defender - but that's not me. I'm a tough defender who is difficult to play against defensively. The 99ers were looking for exactly that profile." So the Canadian packed his bags with his family and moved on to Graz.
"Family is very important to me. I have three children and we teach them at home. But my wife is the boss in our house," grins the 31-year-old, who will be watching the game against Villach with a good dose of nostalgia. "I would love to help. When the 99ers contacted me, I immediately started watching all the games on video. Sitting in the stands now reminds me of when I was injured. Because I tore my cruciate ligaments, I had to take almost two years off. That was tough."
Latendresse sends his regards
An old acquaintance has recommended his commitment to Graz to the "poster boy": Former captain Olivier Latendresse. "He's a good friend. When I told him about my interest in Graz, he went into raptures." We can only hope that people in Graz will soon be raving about Oligny too
