The new 99ers player is already a big hit online

"Family is very important to me. I have three children and we teach them at home. But my wife is the boss in our house," grins the 31-year-old, who will be watching the game against Villach with a good dose of nostalgia. "I would love to help. When the 99ers contacted me, I immediately started watching all the games on video. Sitting in the stands now reminds me of when I was injured. Because I tore my cruciate ligaments, I had to take almost two years off. That was tough."