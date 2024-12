Snow, ice and slippery roads: Winter service is prepared

On Friday, parts of southern Burgenland were already covered in snow, and the first snow is expected to fall in the north in the next few hours. To ensure that the roads are still passable due to the precipitation and icy conditions, the winter road clearance service is well prepared. In the state capital alone, 34 employees from the building yard are on duty at any time of day or night to ensure safety on the roads and sidewalks. They have a total of seven large vehicles and six small tractors at their disposal.