Carinthian trade shines on shopping weekends
Inner cities and shopping centers are literally stormed on the Advent Saturdays. Retailers are delighted with the shopping mood and can already draw a positive balance.
Christmas shopping in Carinthia is going very well, and on the second Saturday in Advent the parking lots in the cities were already full in the morning. "On the first Saturday in Advent, there was a 30 percent increase in customer frequency compared to the previous year. Christmas shopping is going extremely well this year. City Arkaden is doing its biggest business since 2019," says Managing Director Ernst Hofbauer. On average, every customer in the Klagenfurt shopping center spends at least 112 euros on Christmas shopping. In some stores, it's even double that. "The big wishes that you carry with you for a year are now being fulfilled at Christmas," says one operator during the "Krone" shop inspection.
According to Raimund Haberl, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, four out of five Christmas presents are bought in local shops.
On the first Saturday of Advent, we had a 30 percent increase in customer frequency compared to the previous year. We are doing the biggest business since the dream year of 2019.
Ernst Hofbauer, City Arkaden Klagenfurt
Human contact scores points
"Customer service and friendly service are appreciated when shopping. You get a lot of appreciation from customers, which is a pleasure," emphasizes a store manager from a large perfumery operator. The sporting goods and clothing stores are also full. In the run-up to Christmas, people meet in the shopping center.
The city centers of Klagenfurt and Villach were also busy on the second Saturday of shopping. Strikingly, there were many visitors from Italy and Slovenia. So the Carinthian Christmas business is picking up.
"We're only halfway through," says Hofbauer. "The Black Friday sales, which have been going on for weeks, have already been excellent. And experience shows: The closer the festival gets, the more often people buy."
A ray of hope in these difficult economic times.
