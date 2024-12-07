Carinthian trade shines on shopping weekends

Christmas shopping in Carinthia is going very well, and on the second Saturday in Advent the parking lots in the cities were already full in the morning. "On the first Saturday in Advent, there was a 30 percent increase in customer frequency compared to the previous year. Christmas shopping is going extremely well this year. City Arkaden is doing its biggest business since 2019," says Managing Director Ernst Hofbauer. On average, every customer in the Klagenfurt shopping center spends at least 112 euros on Christmas shopping. In some stores, it's even double that. "The big wishes that you carry with you for a year are now being fulfilled at Christmas," says one operator during the "Krone" shop inspection.