Record budget agreed for Tyrolean universities

Wolfgang Fleischhacker, Rector of the Medical University of Innsbruck, is equally pleased: "This significant budget increase enables us to start innovative projects over and above the cost-of-living adjustment and to implement those already underway with the necessary vigor. These undertakings support all core areas of our university, namely teaching, research and patient care. With regard to the latter, I would also like to point out that the Innsbruck University Hospitals will also benefit from considerable funding. As far as teaching is concerned, we can now tackle our long-planned goal of filling professorships specifically for the further development of teaching. In the area of research, we will be able to establish an Austrian focal point for an EU-wide project in human genetics."