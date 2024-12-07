Swiss racer’s brutal crash: the diagnosis is in!

It was a perfect start to the speed season for our Swiss neighbors: Justin Murisier won ahead of Marco Odermatt, four other Swiss racers finished in the top 20. However, the race on the "Birds of Prey" was overshadowed by Arnaud Boisset's serious crash. The man from Valais with start number 26 lost control after a landing and hit his head on the slope. The 26-year-old was treated on the side of the piste for several minutes - the race was stopped. Boisset was conscious when he was transported away in the Akia. He was at least able to hold the oxygen mask over his mouth.