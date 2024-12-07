Crashed with head
Swiss racer’s brutal crash: the diagnosis is in!
Swiss racer Arnaud Boisset's brutal crash overshadowed the downhill race in Beaver Greek. Now there is an initial diagnosis from the hospital and the speed specialist has posted himself on Instagram.
It was a perfect start to the speed season for our Swiss neighbors: Justin Murisier won ahead of Marco Odermatt, four other Swiss racers finished in the top 20. However, the race on the "Birds of Prey" was overshadowed by Arnaud Boisset's serious crash. The man from Valais with start number 26 lost control after a landing and hit his head on the slope. The 26-year-old was treated on the side of the piste for several minutes - the race was stopped. Boisset was conscious when he was transported away in the Akia. He was at least able to hold the oxygen mask over his mouth.
Considering the circumstances, I'm fine. I just need some rest.
Arnaud Boisset meldete sich bereits auf Instagram
Concussion and bruising
The initial diagnosis shows that Boisset got off relatively lightly after the violent impact. He suffered a concussion and bruising to his face and shoulders. Boisset will return to Switzerland in the next few days for further examinations, according to the Swiss Ski Association.
And the crash victim has already contacted his fans via Instagram: "Hi everyone, just wanted to give you a quick update. Considering the circumstances, I'm fine. I just need some rest."
Boisset continued: "Thanks to everyone for the messages. I'll reply later because I have to limit my screen time due to the concussion."
On (today's) Saturday, a super-G is on the program in Beaver Greek at 6.30 pm. The giant slalom follows on Sunday (6pm/21pm).
