Negotiations between ÖGK and the Styrian Medical Association collapsed

This means that the supply crisis in Styria is becoming even more acute, as the effects are far-reaching, according to Bayer: "We expect that some statutory health insurance doctors who are already close to retirement age may hand in their contracts early. This means that the supply situation will deteriorate in Styria. We used to have 1,000 SHI-accredited doctors, now we have around 920 SHI-accredited doctors with a growing population. In addition, as we have seen, the hospitals are imploding: Care services can no longer be provided in the hospital outpatient department and are crumbling in the private practice areas - and there will simply be no financial resources for this. That means it won't happen."