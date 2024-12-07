After 5 years of construction
Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris reopens
Five years after the devastating fire, the restored Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris will be reopened with a festive ceremony on Saturday. The Elysée is expecting at least 35 heads of state and government to attend, including Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP).
A message from Pope Francis will be read out at the start of the evening ceremony. The Archbishop will first consecrate the organ and sing the traditional hymns Magnificat and Te Deum. A traditional ceremony outside the building will not take place due to severe weather warnings.
Star pianist allowed to play in the cathedral
After the end of the service, a cultural program will be shown featuring Chinese star pianist Lang Lang (42), among others, who was impressed by Notre-Dame: playing inside was "majestic" and "an unforgettable moment", he said, he "had the most intimate dialogue with the cathedral".
Lang Lang was delighted with the restored cathedral: "The colors are much brighter now because everything has been renovated. The whole appearance is completely different from before." The colorful stained glass windows also left a lasting impression: He had been there during the day and in the evening and had seen them: "It really was a dream."
The cathedral was severely damaged by the fire on April 15, 2019. The entire roof structure burned down and the crossing tower collapsed burning into the nave. Thanks to generous donations from all over the world amounting to 846 million euros, Notre-Dame was thoroughly restored in just over five years.
The building is hardly recognizable since the restoration: The light-colored limestone has been freed of centuries-old soot and dirt. More light than ever shines in through the cleaned windows, illuminating the fresh colors and gold leaf of the murals. Tourists will soon be able to see this for themselves.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.