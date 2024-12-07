Vorteilswelt
After 5 years of construction

Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris reopens

07.12.2024 08:27

Five years after the devastating fire, the restored Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris will be reopened with a festive ceremony on Saturday. The Elysée is expecting at least 35 heads of state and government to attend, including Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP). 

A message from Pope Francis will be read out at the start of the evening ceremony. The Archbishop will first consecrate the organ and sing the traditional hymns Magnificat and Te Deum. A traditional ceremony outside the building will not take place due to severe weather warnings.

Star pianist allowed to play in the cathedral 
After the end of the service, a cultural program will be shown featuring Chinese star pianist Lang Lang (42), among others, who was impressed by Notre-Dame: playing inside was "majestic" and "an unforgettable moment", he said, he "had the most intimate dialogue with the cathedral".

Lang Lang's (pictured) classical concert, which also features French-Swiss tenor Benjamin Bernheim and star cellists Yo-Yo Ma and Gautier Capuçon, was recorded a few days ago and will be shown as part of the opening ceremony on Saturday evening.
Lang Lang's (pictured) classical concert, which also features French-Swiss tenor Benjamin Bernheim and star cellists Yo-Yo Ma and Gautier Capuçon, was recorded a few days ago and will be shown as part of the opening ceremony on Saturday evening.
(Bild: JOEL SAGET / AFP)

Lang Lang was delighted with the restored cathedral: "The colors are much brighter now because everything has been renovated. The whole appearance is completely different from before." The colorful stained glass windows also left a lasting impression: He had been there during the day and in the evening and had seen them: "It really was a dream."

The ceremony on Saturday with 3,000 invited guests was moved indoors at short notice due to severe weather warnings.
The ceremony on Saturday with 3,000 invited guests was moved indoors at short notice due to severe weather warnings.
(Bild: AFP )
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
Erstrahlt in neuem Glanz
Wiedereröffnung nach vernichtendem Feuer im Jahr 2019

The cathedral was severely damaged by the fire on April 15, 2019. The entire roof structure burned down and the crossing tower collapsed burning into the nave. Thanks to generous donations from all over the world amounting to 846 million euros, Notre-Dame was thoroughly restored in just over five years.

The building is hardly recognizable since the restoration: The light-colored limestone has been freed of centuries-old soot and dirt. More light than ever shines in through the cleaned windows, illuminating the fresh colors and gold leaf of the murals. Tourists will soon be able to see this for themselves.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

