Despite new government
Third lane on A9 not in sight for years to come
Unsurprisingly, the FPÖ and ÖVP agree that important road construction projects in Styria should be realized quickly. This also includes the third lane on the A9 near Graz. However, construction is unlikely to start for at least five years.
Three years ago, Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) caused a sensation: she stopped several road construction projects in Austria, including a third lane on the Pyhrnautobahn between Graz-West and Wildon. Traffic - and therefore the frequency of traffic jams - is constantly increasing on this section.
The ÖVP, SPÖ and FPÖ were furious, but bit their teeth out at Gewessler. She will soon be leaving office, and the potential new federal government is likely to be much more open to new roads. But even if the green light is given again in Vienna, there is no sign of construction starting quickly.
No approval procedures yet
In 2021, the third lane was only at the planning stage. According to Asfinag, there were various expert opinions and test drillings, but no approval procedures yet. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) in particular takes a lot of time. According to the ministry, it is expected to take five years from the resumption of planning to construction.
The ministry also emphasizes that there is currently "no basis" for an additional lane: "The necessary investigations and alternatives will be examined on the basis of the new 2040 traffic forecast. It must be clarified whether alternative measures can provide better relief."
No new bridges necessary
After all, most of the land already belongs to Asfinag. And a possible third lane has already been factored in for the new bridges built over the A9 due to the Koralmbahn.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
