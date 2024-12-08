Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Despite new government

Third lane on A9 not in sight for years to come

Nachrichten
08.12.2024 05:59

Unsurprisingly, the FPÖ and ÖVP agree that important road construction projects in Styria should be realized quickly. This also includes the third lane on the A9 near Graz. However, construction is unlikely to start for at least five years.

0 Kommentare

Three years ago, Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) caused a sensation: she stopped several road construction projects in Austria, including a third lane on the Pyhrnautobahn between Graz-West and Wildon. Traffic - and therefore the frequency of traffic jams - is constantly increasing on this section. 

The ÖVP, SPÖ and FPÖ were furious, but bit their teeth out at Gewessler. She will soon be leaving office, and the potential new federal government is likely to be much more open to new roads. But even if the green light is given again in Vienna, there is no sign of construction starting quickly.

No approval procedures yet
In 2021, the third lane was only at the planning stage. According to Asfinag, there were various expert opinions and test drillings, but no approval procedures yet. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) in particular takes a lot of time. According to the ministry, it is expected to take five years from the resumption of planning to construction.

The ministry also emphasizes that there is currently "no basis" for an additional lane: "The necessary investigations and alternatives will be examined on the basis of the new 2040 traffic forecast. It must be clarified whether alternative measures can provide better relief."

No new bridges necessary
After all, most of the land already belongs to Asfinag. And a possible third lane has already been factored in for the new bridges built over the A9 due to the Koralmbahn. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jakob Traby
Jakob Traby
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf