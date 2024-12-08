The Russian economy won’t last long like this

The Russian people's relationship with the state as well as with banks, loans and the rouble is characterized by great mistrust. Savings are therefore often stashed away in foreign currencies in apartments that are far too small - under the mattress or in a piggy bank. Recently, however, there has been a change in thinking. It no longer makes sense to hoard money in dollars, for example, if the real value continues to fall and no interest is paid, Gref explained at the investor day of Russia's largest bank on Friday, as reported by the Russian media company RBK, among others.