Shamil Borchashvili: “I don’t regret anything!”

"I don't regret anything. I needed some time off before the Olympics because I had to get out of my bubble. The plan for the Final Four was not just to compete, but to perform as well as possible. I am a perfectionist. Great things are expected of me and I tried to get fit right up until the last day. But I didn't have the feeling in training that I needed for my best performance. It was hard for me not to be there," explained Shamil Borchashvili, who is also currently spending a lot of time on his youth campaign against violence. "This gives me great pleasure, I would like to pass on my principles as a thank you to Austria."