Shamil Borchashvili: “I don’t regret anything!”
The fact that he left his brother Wachid at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and missed the Final Four of the Judo Bundesliga in Gmunden caused unrest in the judo scene. Because his club Multikraft Wels relied on Shamil Borchashvili's commitment and had counted on its top star.
"I don't regret anything. I needed some time off before the Olympics because I had to get out of my bubble. The plan for the Final Four was not just to compete, but to perform as well as possible. I am a perfectionist. Great things are expected of me and I tried to get fit right up until the last day. But I didn't have the feeling in training that I needed for my best performance. It was hard for me not to be there," explained Shamil Borchashvili, who is also currently spending a lot of time on his youth campaign against violence. "This gives me great pleasure, I would like to pass on my principles as a thank you to Austria."
Cry for help
According to Borchashvilli, young people are "crying out for help. They need inspiration and support. My workshop concept is for everyone - whether Austrian or migrant." In sporting terms, the next challenge for Shamil is the 2025 World Championships in Budapest, with the first build-up blocks starting in January. "It's all in the head in this sport. It's not strength that matters, but the mind, and you can train that part," says Shamil, who has started a distance learning course in economics at the University of Hamburg.
Judo is a school of life
"I need challenges and have learned to deal with setbacks. For me, judo is not a sport, but a school of life. You need discipline and have to reflect on everything. That's the only way you can get better every day. And I am humble and know that as a judoka in this country, Austria, you are not set for life," says Shamil, who describes the World Championships as a big mission: "I want to be ready for gold. I will use new techniques, but I don't want to reveal them yet.
Borchashvili Combat Center
Shamil will also train at the new "Borchashvili Combat Center" in Wels, which is currently being adapted and rebuilt. "I am the end product of training by my brothers Wachid and Kimran. My medal is also theirs, it doesn't matter who wins gold." Borchashvili can also imagine continuing until the 2028 Olympics: "That's a long way off, but in terms of age, it would work out. My body is young, I haven't had any serious injuries."
