Why the smartphone generation loves retro digicams

It is not only an unwritten law of fashion that everything that has gone before will eventually become fashionable again, there is also a trend towards "retro" in the world of technology - among gamers who continue to play on the games consoles of their youth, among smartphone users who are slowing down their digital lives with classic push-button phones. And now "digital natives" are turning to compact digicams - premium models from Sony, Fujifilm and Canon are proving popular. However, some advocates of the classic digicam even deliberately reach for the old models of the digital photography era 20 years ago. They are pursuing a very specific goal.