Ground finally broken for the Neusiedler indoor swimming pool

Provincial Councillor Winkler and Mayor Böhm emphasized the importance of the indoor pool for schools. The fact that the Brutalist building is a listed building makes renovation more difficult. The specifications of the Federal Monuments Office must be adhered to accordingly. The structures and building fabric must be preserved. If the building does have to be demolished, it must be reconstructed accordingly. The roof structures that have been damaged by the weather must be replaced and some of the concrete components in front of the building must also be demolished and reconstructed. The net cost of this is 32.9 million euros. If everything goes smoothly, it should reopen in the fourth quarter of 2026.