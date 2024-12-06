Here we go!
Ground finally broken for the Neusiedler indoor swimming pool
The go-ahead has been given for the project, an indoor swimming pool is to be added in an extension. If things go according to plan, the fourth quarter of 2026 will finally see people splashing around again in Neusiedl am See.
The indoor pool in Neusiedl am See has been closed since March 4, 2020 due to the risk of collapse. Since then, clubs and private swimmers have been hoping that it will be renovated and reopened. Now the time seems to have come, at least the ground-breaking ceremony was held. Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner emphasized that it was "a good day for the town of Neusiedl am See and the entire region".
At the heart of the project is the construction of a new indoor swimming pool in an extension. There will be six 25-metre swimming lanes in the spa pool. This means that national competitions can also be held here.
In addition, the sauna area will be completely renovated and the new indoor pool will also include a restaurant. An extended catering area should also attract guests from outside the region and thus boost the economy and tourism in Neusiedl and the region.
Neusiedl am See indoor swimming pool
Planned construction period
December 2024 - quarter 4 2026
Area of the old/new building
Developed area OLD: 6,577.30 m2
Developed area NEW: 7,571.67 m2
Water area old/new
Water area OLD:
INSIDE: 625.99 m2
OUTSIDE: 224.65 m2
NEW water area:
INSIDE: 919.02 m2 (multi-purpose pool with teaching pool and children's pool and separate sports pool)
OUTDOOR: 215.90 m2 (outdoor pool, outdoor pool sauna)
Swimming pool lanes/m2
Sports pool Water area - approx. 400 m2 (6 lanes 2.5 m wide and 25 m long)
Indoor sports pool total - approx. 770 m2 (32.40 m x 23.74 m)
Sauna m2
The sauna area on all two levels covers 1,017.41 m2
Main restaurantfor bathers and external guests
-Seating for around 180 external guests.
-Sauna lounge for sauna guests
Renewal of the water slide facilities
1 x 50 m water slide with landing areas in outdoor pool
1 x 100 m water slide with indoor landing area (can be used all year round)
Provincial Councillor Winkler and Mayor Böhm emphasized the importance of the indoor pool for schools. The fact that the Brutalist building is a listed building makes renovation more difficult. The specifications of the Federal Monuments Office must be adhered to accordingly. The structures and building fabric must be preserved. If the building does have to be demolished, it must be reconstructed accordingly. The roof structures that have been damaged by the weather must be replaced and some of the concrete components in front of the building must also be demolished and reconstructed. The net cost of this is 32.9 million euros. If everything goes smoothly, it should reopen in the fourth quarter of 2026.
