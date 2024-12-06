St. Nicholas was a bishop in Myra

Numerous legends handed down

Numerous miracles and legends have been handed down about Nicholas. The best known are the legends of his gift to three girls to secure their dowry, of his appearance in a dream of Emperor Constantine to pardon innocently convicted and imprisoned soldiers, and of saving Myra from a famine. He took and distributed wheat from a ship en route from Egypt to Constantinople. Nevertheless, it arrived there with a full load. This is probably one of the origins of the sailors' devotion to Nicholas. Later, sailors in the Mediterranean said goodbye to each other before setting sail with the phrase "May St. Nicholas steer your ship".