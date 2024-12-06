Prevention of violence
“Mannsbilder”: Innsbruck counseling center expands
The "Mannsbilder" association reached its limits during the Corona period. The number of counseling sessions required exploded. Now the association has been given more space and can do even more to prevent violence.
The "Mannsbilder" association is a contact point for boys and men in Innsbruck. Whether violence, a life crisis or partnership issues: Mannsbilder offers free and confidential advice. This service is also well received by those affected, as over 5,100 counseling sessions took place in Tyrol alone in 2023 and the number is rising sharply. In order to be able to offer this amount of counseling at all, new counselors had to be hired. However, they were unable to find a place in the Innsbruck advice center, which is why the new employees had to move into an alternative location nearby. However, this was not at all adapted to the needs of the association and was therefore only a drop in the ocean.
However, this problem is now history. Together with Provincial Councillor Eva Pawlata (SPÖ) and the Deputy Mayor of the City of Innsbruck Georg Willi (GRÜNE), an entire new floor of the advice center in Innsbruck was officially opened. The state of Tyrol funded the renovation work with 30,000 euros. In addition, a funding sum of 260,000 euros is planned for the association in 2024.
We need to create space for the protection and prevention of violence. This also means working with perpetrators.
Georg Willi, Vize-BM Innsbruck
Men's counseling as an act of protection against violence
Mannsbilder is strongly committed to the prevention of violence. This prevention is achieved through workshops at schools or regular reflection groups offered by men for men. The aim here is to discuss all kinds of men's issues, accompanied by psychologists and counselors. Counseling and discussions with perpetrators of violence are also offered. In fact, 80 percent of them take up this offer voluntarily. The will to improve and an admission of wrongdoing is therefore evident in most of them.
"Effective protection against violence includes both protecting those affected by violence and working with perpetrators, men and boys. By expanding the services offered by 'Mannsbilder', men and boys in acute crises and after current incidents of violence should be able to receive prompt advice. The aim is to support them on their way to a non-violent and responsible life. The aim is to promote a culture of equality that benefits all genders," emphasizes the Provincial Councillor. "Violence cannot be the answer, violence - no matter who it is directed against - cannot and must not have a place in our society - which is why we have also decided to increase funding for the 'Mannsbilder' association to 67,000 euros per year in 2025," adds Willi.
The trend in violence in Austria is shocking!
Martin Christandl, Obmann Verein „Mannsbilder“
Violence is on the riseagain
The increase in the number of counseling places required is not only due to the increasingly reflective mindset of men, but also to the fact that there have recently been more acts of violence in Austria.
"Violence by men towards women has increased. You can also see this in schools, where ten years ago hitting women was an absolute no-go, today it is an everyday occurrence. However, this problem has nothing to do with migration, but rather with the crises and uncertainties that we have all been exposed to in recent times. Because in times like these, men like to orient themselves towards familiar but long outdated classic role models," says Martin Christandl, chairman of the "Mannsbilder" association. This makes it all the more important to draw attention to the opportunities offered by Mannsbilder in order to counteract this trend as quickly as possible. With the new premises, the association is also equipped to meet these and new challenges.
