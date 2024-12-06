“Mannsbilder”: Innsbruck counseling center expands

"Violence by men towards women has increased. You can also see this in schools, where ten years ago hitting women was an absolute no-go, today it is an everyday occurrence. However, this problem has nothing to do with migration, but rather with the crises and uncertainties that we have all been exposed to in recent times. Because in times like these, men like to orient themselves towards familiar but long outdated classic role models," says Martin Christandl, chairman of the "Mannsbilder" association. This makes it all the more important to draw attention to the opportunities offered by Mannsbilder in order to counteract this trend as quickly as possible. With the new premises, the association is also equipped to meet these and new challenges.