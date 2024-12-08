Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 14:30: FC BW Linz host Klagenfurt
16th round in Austria's Bundesliga: FC Blau-Weiß Linz host SK Austria Klagenfurt. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Blau-Weiß Linz will play on Sunday (2.30 pm) to reach an important interim goal in the Bundesliga. With a home win against the stumbling SK Austria Klagenfurt, the Linzers would spend the winter in the top 6 of the Bundesliga - and would thus be very close to securing their place in the league. The Carinthians still have a supplementary match in Salzburg (December 14) to play before Christmas, but are already hoping to pick up points in Linz.
Linz proved to be a giant-killer in the fall. However, the 2-0 win at home to Salzburg and the recent 1-0 win at Rapid were their only two victories in their last nine competitive matches. "Now we have the last game ahead of us. If we win that, we can talk about not just a very good, but a sensational fall," said coach Gerald Scheiblehner. With their seventh win of the season, Blau-Weiß would have already equaled the previous season's tally.
To do so, Scheiblehner would have to defeat coach Peter Pacult for the first time. The first duel of the season in Klagenfurt ended in a 1:3 defeat, leaving Blau-Weiß without a win against Austria from Carinthia for eight consecutive matches. Klagenfurt have lost three games in a row and conceded twelve goals in the process. The last goals scored by Pacult's team came at the beginning of November in the 2:1 derby win against WAC with two penalties from Ben Bobzien. They have lost five of their last seven league games without scoring.
"I'm not worried about Austria Klagenfurt with Peter Pacult," emphasized Scheiblehner. "They have a coach who knows exactly how to set up the team." Scheiblehner expects Pacult's team, which is plagued by personnel worries, to have a defensive concept: "They will see to it that they go as long as possible without conceding a goal." His own team has managed that six times so far in the league season - no team more often. Klagenfurt have scored the fewest goals in the league (13) and conceded the most (30).
The primary goal for both teams is to stay in the league. "We know that we can achieve a very big goal with a win - namely to finish in the top six at least once over the winter," explained Scheiblehner, who can draw on a full complement of players with the exception of the long-term injuries.
Klagenfurt personnel worries
Pacult, on the other hand, is missing defenders Niklas Szerencsi and Kosmas Gkezos as well as striker David Toshevski. The North Macedonian is out until at least January with a torn muscle in his thigh. "Of course we have a few personnel problems due to one or two absentees, but we have to put that behind us and deliver a good performance despite everything," said Pacult. Blue and white had "a certain amount of self-confidence thanks to the win at Rapid. But you can see that they are also beatable and vulnerable."
Despite the recent results, the 65-year-old emphasized that they were going to Linz to score points. "I really hope we take something with us." A women's Bundesliga match will follow immediately afterwards at the Hofmann Personal Stadium: SPG Union Kleinmünchen/Blau-Weiß Linz will face SPG FC Lustenau/FC Dornbirn (5 p.m.), who were recently shaken by a gun threat from an official in the dressing room.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
