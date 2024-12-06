Udo Jürgens: Estate items to be auctioned off

The entertainer's children made the selection

According to Sotheby's, Jürgens' children John and Jenny made the selection. "After long and careful consideration, we decided to make some carefully selected memorabilia from his life available to the people who meant so much to him: his fans, to whom he owed everything," they explained. The aim is to support the Udo Jürgens Foundation, "a project close to our father's heart". The organization is committed to helping children who have to grow up without a caregiver and to supporting up-and-coming artists.