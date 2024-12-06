Auction at Sotheby's
Udo Jürgens: Estate items to be auctioned off
A bathrobe, a glass grand piano and a pair of patent leather shoes: the auction house Sotheby's is auctioning off around 100 memorabilia items from the estate of singer Udo Jürgens in January.
Works of art, luxury objects and other items from the estate of the artist, who died in 2014, will be offered at the online auction, the auction house announced in Cologne.
Previews in Munich and Vienna
A mahogany desk, a fountain pen engraved with "Prof. Udo Jürgens", a dark blue convertible and awards such as gold and platinum records will be auctioned off. A terrycloth bathrobe signed by German footballers will also go under the hammer. One of the entertainer's trademarks was a white bathrobe, which he wore at the end of live concerts. His well-known songs include evergreens such as "Merci Chérie" and "Griechischer Wein".
The auction house explained that the online auction is planned from January 23 to 30 in Cologne. From the second week of January 2025, Sotheby's will present "the timeless icon Udo Jürgens" with previews in Munich and Vienna as well as a 13-day highlights exhibition in Cologne. Works of art from his estate will also be auctioned, including a sculpture by Hans Arp and a work on paper by Gustav Klimt. The artist Manfred Bockelmann, Udo Jürgens' brother, is also represented with four paintings. One of Jürgens' songs is called "My brother is a painter".
The entertainer's children made the selection
According to Sotheby's, Jürgens' children John and Jenny made the selection. "After long and careful consideration, we decided to make some carefully selected memorabilia from his life available to the people who meant so much to him: his fans, to whom he owed everything," they explained. The aim is to support the Udo Jürgens Foundation, "a project close to our father's heart". The organization is committed to helping children who have to grow up without a caregiver and to supporting up-and-coming artists.
A selection will be offered for bids of one euro or more. These include two ceramic ashtrays in the shape of a grand piano and a backgammon set. A US jukebox, a colorful silk robe, a pair of patent leather tap shoes and pocket squares will also be auctioned. Jürgens' concert grand piano is listed with an estimated price of 20,000 to 30,000 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
