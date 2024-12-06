Assassin search in NY
New clues: fingerprints and a smile
While the search for the New York attacker continues at full speed, the first images have now emerged showing the suspect without a mask. They come from a hostel where he was apparently flirting with a receptionist.
It could be a "crucial clue to the suspect's identity", a former FBI agent told the news channel CNN on Thursday about the images from a surveillance camera in a hostel on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The receptionist has already been questioned by the police. The man apparently used a fake driver's license from the state of New Jersey for the accommodation.
According to investigators, the suspected assassin had been in the metropolis since November 24 and is believed to have arrived on a Greyhound coach that departed from Atlanta, Georgia. However, it is unclear whether he boarded the bus in Atlanta or at a later stop. He is said to have made all his purchases with cash.
Fingerprint on water bottle
Near the crime scene where Brian Thompson, the 50-year-old managing director of a billion-dollar insurance company, was shot, investigators found a discarded water bottle and a cell phone. A fingerprint is said to have been found on the bottle. However, this is likely to be slightly smudged and possibly unusable. The possible murder weapon is also already in the possession of the police.
Search for "luxury rucksack"
In addition to analyzing the evidence so far, all traffic surveillance and security cameras are also being tapped in order to reconstruct the escape route, which the masked killer partly completed on an e-bike. The first stop was Central Park, just two minutes away. From there, the assassin probably fled on foot - and possibly without his eye-catching rucksack, which users on social media have identified as a "luxury rucksack" that is said to be popular with photographers. An intensive search is now underway for the piece of luggage where the murder weapon was presumably hidden.
