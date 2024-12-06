New clues: fingerprints and a smile

Search for "luxury rucksack"

In addition to analyzing the evidence so far, all traffic surveillance and security cameras are also being tapped in order to reconstruct the escape route, which the masked killer partly completed on an e-bike. The first stop was Central Park, just two minutes away. From there, the assassin probably fled on foot - and possibly without his eye-catching rucksack, which users on social media have identified as a "luxury rucksack" that is said to be popular with photographers. An intensive search is now underway for the piece of luggage where the murder weapon was presumably hidden.