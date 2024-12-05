In Beaver Creek
“It’s going to be a spectacle!” Kriechmayr races away from everyone
Vincent Kriechmayr has set the fastest time in the second and final downhill training session in Beaver Creek, showing off ahead of the speed season opener in the Alpine Ski World Cup.
The Upper Austrian relegated Swiss star Marco Odermatt (+0.23) and Cyprien Sarrazin from France (+0.31) to second place in the first real muscle flexing on the Birds of Prey on Thursday. The second best Austrian was Otmar Striedinger in eighth place (+1.04). The downhill starts on Friday at 7 pm.
"That was a good second training session, I was able to get a bit closer to the speed. I still need to improve for the race to be among the front runners," said Kriechmayr, who praised the conditions. "The slope is excellent, the weather is fantastic. It will certainly be a spectacle."
Odermatt agreed with this. "It will be one of the coolest downhill races in the world. Everything fits perfectly. The form of the top athletes is also right. It's sure to be a great battle," said the three-time overall World Cup winner.
Kriechmayr with reserves
Kriechmayr didn't make a big deal out of his best time, only the race on Friday counted. He wasn't here to have fun either. "I want to be fast. I have to put my heart into it and that's what I'm going to try to do." The 33-year-old has not yet pulled out all the stops in training, but he claims to have seen that in the competition. "The way I've observed him, Odermatt hasn't laid all his cards on the table yet either."
Not in the top 30
Striedinger was satisfied with his second training session, which he said "went quite well. It wasn't a run where I dawdled. But I'm still hoping that I'll have a reserve or two tomorrow." Raphael Haaser finished in 19th place (+1.76), Stefan Eichberger was 27th (+2.14). The remaining Austrians finished outside the top 30, including Daniel Danklmaier (+2.25), Daniel Hemetsberger (+2.42) and Stefan Babinsky (+3.34). A super-G is scheduled for Saturday in Beaver Creek, followed by a giant slalom on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
