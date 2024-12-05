“It’s going to be a spectacle!” Kriechmayr races away from everyone

Kriechmayr with reserves

Kriechmayr didn't make a big deal out of his best time, only the race on Friday counted. He wasn't here to have fun either. "I want to be fast. I have to put my heart into it and that's what I'm going to try to do." The 33-year-old has not yet pulled out all the stops in training, but he claims to have seen that in the competition. "The way I've observed him, Odermatt hasn't laid all his cards on the table yet either."