Landlords lined up in vain for 120 ducks

They had to go, but should not end up on anyone's plate. Time was running out for 120 muscovy ducks in Pucking. But in addition to numerous landlords, enough animal lovers - even from neighboring countries - came forward to give the waddling animals a home for life.
The clock was already ticking mercilessly. Martina Simader and her family only had one week to find new homes and owners for 120 muscovy ducks. Otherwise, the waterfowl were to be shot - as the new owner of her farm is said to have "suggested". The new owner is also said to have already hired two hunters to carry out the shooting.
Refusal from the sanctuary
"When Gut Aiderbichl then turned us down to take in our ducks, we were really desperate," says Martina Simader. The tricolored waterfowl had been raised mostly by hand and had a wonderful life at the farm in Pucking. This was to remain the case until the natural end of their lives; there were no plans to slaughter them.
In addition to the muscovy ducks, we also had a runner named Herbert. Herbert is now housed on a farm with other runner ducks.
Stopped counting during phone call no. 120
"It wasn't originally agreed that the deadline for relocating our ducks would be so short - of course we were blindsided," explains Simader.
The man's reasoning was apparently that the animals had contaminated the groundwater. "But before that, there had never been any problems," emphasizes the 48-year-old, who then immediately took action last Friday and spread appeals for help via social media.
"I called on WhatsApp, Facebook and Telegram to save the lives of our ducks. What I hadn't expected was that the response was overwhelming," says Simader.
Her phone rang almost non-stop. "I stopped counting at the 120th caller," says the kindergarten teacher.
Photo evidence sent
The ducks were given away at least in pairs, and there were interested parties from Lower Austria, Vienna, Salzburg, Munich, Berlin and Bern. Restaurateurs were also interested, but were turned down.
"I now have photos showing our animals in their new home. I am extremely grateful to all these people for their solidarity and help."
