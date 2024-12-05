Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

No remorse

26-year-old scratched eight cars “just like that”

Nachrichten
05.12.2024 19:00

A 26-year-old became aggressive as soon as he entered court. In September, he walked along a street, scratching and damaging eight cars. He replied brusquely to Ms. Rat: "It just happened." He now has to go to prison.

0 Kommentare

You could hardly make a worse impression in court than the 26-year-old. He turns up more than half an hour late in the courtroom in Vienna. And not alone either, because a security guard had to accompany the Turkish man after he had already behaved aggressively and conspicuously at the security check.

Cars damaged
Instead of an apology, the young man addressed the judge: "Can we finally get started now?" He also displayed impossible behavior on 7 September: he is said to have simply scratched and damaged eight cars in passing.

Why? "It just happened, and I'm showing remorse," the 26-year-old kept on nagging Mrs. Rat - until she gave up: "Don't show any of it." He also left an electrical accessory in his trouser leg at the Mediamarkt - and even then he can't or won't explain why ...

Compensation probably hopeless
One after the other, the car owners report on the annoying paint damage and sometimes expensive repairs. However, the unemployed man - who has six previous convictions - is unlikely to get any money.

Seventh previous conviction for damage to property
He has been sentenced to twelve months for serious damage to property, three of them in prison. "Do you agree to probation?" asks the judge. "That's your decision, but not really," is the indifferent answer from the man who has now been convicted seven times.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sophie Pratschner
Sophie Pratschner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf