No remorse
26-year-old scratched eight cars “just like that”
A 26-year-old became aggressive as soon as he entered court. In September, he walked along a street, scratching and damaging eight cars. He replied brusquely to Ms. Rat: "It just happened." He now has to go to prison.
You could hardly make a worse impression in court than the 26-year-old. He turns up more than half an hour late in the courtroom in Vienna. And not alone either, because a security guard had to accompany the Turkish man after he had already behaved aggressively and conspicuously at the security check.
Cars damaged
Instead of an apology, the young man addressed the judge: "Can we finally get started now?" He also displayed impossible behavior on 7 September: he is said to have simply scratched and damaged eight cars in passing.
Why? "It just happened, and I'm showing remorse," the 26-year-old kept on nagging Mrs. Rat - until she gave up: "Don't show any of it." He also left an electrical accessory in his trouser leg at the Mediamarkt - and even then he can't or won't explain why ...
Compensation probably hopeless
One after the other, the car owners report on the annoying paint damage and sometimes expensive repairs. However, the unemployed man - who has six previous convictions - is unlikely to get any money.
Seventh previous conviction for damage to property
He has been sentenced to twelve months for serious damage to property, three of them in prison. "Do you agree to probation?" asks the judge. "That's your decision, but not really," is the indifferent answer from the man who has now been convicted seven times.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
