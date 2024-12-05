Draw in the ticker
Club World Cup: Which superstars will Salzburg face?
Red Bull Salzburg will find out today (7 p.m.) who their opponents will be at the 2025 Club World Cup in the USA (June 15 - July 13). We will report live - see ticker below.
Here is the ticker for the draw:
The Bulls are seeded in the second of the four pots in the draw in Miami, ruling out duels with Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, FC Porto, Benfica Lisbon and Juventus Turin in the group stage. Instead, duels with Real Madrid or Lionel Messi's Inter Miami beckon.
In pot one are defending champions Manchester City from Europe, Champions League winners Real with David Alaba, Bayern Munich (Konrad Laimer) and Paris Saint-Germain as well as the Brazilian trio Flamengo, Palmeiras and Fluminense. They are joined by River Plate from Argentina. The "rest of the world" awaits in pots three and four, including Boca Juniors (ARG), the Saudi Arabian Neymar club Al-Hilal and Inter Miami.
Twelve teams from Europe are taking part in the new tournament in the old World Cup format with eight groups of four. The top two from each pool will advance to the round of 16. The fact that Salzburg has been awarded one of the coveted places is thanks to its Champions League performances in recent years and the fact that the ranking allows a maximum of two teams per national association to be admitted.
Test run for the World Cup
The competition, which has so far been held with a maximum of eight clubs, will be played in Los Angeles, New Jersey, Atlanta, Seattle, Nashville, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Washington and Miami. Orlando in Florida is represented with two stadiums. The tournament is also a test run for the World Cup, in which the best national teams will play for the title in the summer of 2026 in the USA, Mexico and Canada.
Pot 1: FC Bayern Munich, Manchester City (England), Real Madrid (Spain), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Flamengo, Palmeiras, Fluminense (all Brazil), River Plate (Argentina)
Pot 2: Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea FC (England), Inter Milan, Juventus Turin (both Italy), FC Porto, Benfica Lisbon (both Portugal), Atletico Madrid (Spain), RB Salzburg (Austria)
Pot 3: Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Ulsan HD FC (South Korea), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Al Ahly SC (Egypt), CF Monterrey, Club Leon (both Mexico), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Botafogo (Brazil)
Pot 4: Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), Al-Ain (United Arab Emirates), Esperance Tunis (Tunisia), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), CF Pachuca (Mexico), Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders (both USA), Auckland City (New Zealand)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.