KTM bankruptcy
Why the crisis is causing many employees to despair
Christmas is just around the corner - and many KTM employees fear that they themselves will be faced with it. Susanne Lew from the company chaplaincy in the Braunau district says: "KTM has always presented itself as a winning brand. People can hardly believe that their company is now insolvent. Nobody knows yet who has to go. Some of the employees are in a real state of shock, feeling anger, horror and frustration."
The company's pastoral care service not only tries to comfort, but also to help: "Cooperation with works councils is very important to us, they are often important multipliers and can urgently need support in escalating situations."
Fear in the neck
In addition to the fear in the neck, there is the real financial emergency situation. Unemployment benefit is only 55% of the previous salary. And the worst thing is the saying: "If you want to find something, you'll find something." Lew sees hard times ahead for the Innviertel. It takes time for a region to recover from something like this, she recalls the former AMAG crisis
Nine locations
"mensch & arbeit" was founded in 1953 in the Catholic Church in Upper Austria; the first location was on the Voest site. There are currently nine locations across the country. The entire team currently consists of 36 people, eight of whom are involved in bullying counseling.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.