Shock: wave of violence sweeps over Vienna’s doctors

Medical association calls for measures

Steinhart, President of both the Austrian Medical Association and the Chamber of Physicians in Vienna, reported the results "with great concern". Together with his Viennese Vice-Presidents Naghme Kamaleyan-Schmied and Natalja Haninger-Vacariu, he called for at least 1,000 additional health insurance fund posts throughout Austria to reduce waiting times - including in hospitals, to reduce the time it takes to get an operation. Politicians must develop measures to ensure violence-free working and healthcare facilities need special protection from the executive, he continued.