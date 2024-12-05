These are the reasons
Shock: wave of violence sweeps over Vienna’s doctors
37 percent of Viennese doctors are regularly affected by violence. This is the result of a new survey. Johannes Steinhart, President of the Medical Association, is "very concerned" and demands action from politicians and hospital authorities.
More than half (55 percent) of the 1102 doctors surveyed had been confronted with verbal violence at least once in the past two years and a quarter (24 percent) with psychological violence at work, the survey shows. "16 percent have experienced physical violence," said Johannes Steinhart, President of the Medical Association, at a press conference on Thursday.
Long waiting times, overcrowded practices and staff shortages as reasons
According to the survey conducted by Peter Hajek's opinion research institute, the violence is primarily caused by patients and secondly by their relatives. Long waiting times, overcrowded surgeries and hospitals and staff shortages were cited as the main causes of aggression and violence. 71 percent of the Viennese doctors surveyed identified a general increase in aggression in society.
Two percent confronted with it almost daily
Of the 37 percent who had been regularly affected by violence in the past two years, 27 percent stated that they experienced this "repeatedly". Eight percent are confronted with violence at work "more frequently" and two percent "almost daily".
Under-40s more affected
Hospital doctors in particular report experiences of violence (60 percent), but incidents also occur repeatedly in surgeries (30 percent). Those under 40, employed doctors and those working in the Vienna Healthcare Association are more affected by violence, explained Hajek. More than half of the survey participants already suffer from psychological insecurity (55 percent). 68 percent would like to see additional measures against violence in the workplace.
Medical association calls for measures
Steinhart, President of both the Austrian Medical Association and the Chamber of Physicians in Vienna, reported the results "with great concern". Together with his Viennese Vice-Presidents Naghme Kamaleyan-Schmied and Natalja Haninger-Vacariu, he called for at least 1,000 additional health insurance fund posts throughout Austria to reduce waiting times - including in hospitals, to reduce the time it takes to get an operation. Politicians must develop measures to ensure violence-free working and healthcare facilities need special protection from the executive, he continued.
Hospital operators also need to raise awareness of violence in the workplace and not trivialize assaults, but carefully record and evaluate each case. They should also offer de-escalation seminars to provide doctors with tools for conflict resolution. "Aggression and violence must have no place in our surgeries and hospitals," agreed the three members of the Vienna Medical Association Executive Committee.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.