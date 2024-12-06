Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In Vienna

Christmas away from the Christmas markets

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 11:00

Advent atmosphere under palm trees, art from the Middle Ages or cocktails to the sound of DJs - the Christmas pop-ups, which take place in the city for a limited time, are particularly unusual. From design markets to the Middle Ages and cocktails.

0 Kommentare

On December 7, the magnificent Palais Dorotheum at Dorotheergasse 17 in the 1st district will once again be transformed into an atmospheric Christmas world. On Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors can shop for gifts in a relaxed and inspired atmosphere. The supporting program includes various talks and a gift-wrapping station. The in-house café offers punch and treats.

Until January 2, you can immerse yourself in a magical winter world in the Christmas village at the Kursalon in the Stadtpark. Arts and crafts, culinary delights and live music await. "Santa's Workshop" is run for a good cause.

The Medieval Advent continues at Schloss Neugebäude in Simmering until December 8, while the regular Christmas market runs until December 22.

This weekend, Schloss Neugebäude is hosting a medieval market. (Bild: Kulturverein Simmering)
This weekend, Schloss Neugebäude is hosting a medieval market.
(Bild: Kulturverein Simmering)

A brilliant Christmas theater will take place at Schönbrunn Palace on 13 and 22 December, when Tamara Mascara invites you to "Sissi's Christmas Magic" including a three-course menu. The "Krone" is giving away tickets.

The Aperol pop-up in front of the Café Kunsthalle on Karlsplatz shows that it doesn't always have to be just punch during Advent, with DJ sounds and original gifts every day from 5 pm.

On December 12 and 13 from 2 pm to 10 pm, the "Wein8smarkt unter Palmen" (8th, Albertgasse 13) offers the opportunity to purchase original individual pieces by Josefstadt designers in the palm-lined Ludo-Hartmann-Hof.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Viktoria Graf
Viktoria Graf
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf