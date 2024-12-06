In Vienna
Christmas away from the Christmas markets
Advent atmosphere under palm trees, art from the Middle Ages or cocktails to the sound of DJs - the Christmas pop-ups, which take place in the city for a limited time, are particularly unusual. From design markets to the Middle Ages and cocktails.
On December 7, the magnificent Palais Dorotheum at Dorotheergasse 17 in the 1st district will once again be transformed into an atmospheric Christmas world. On Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors can shop for gifts in a relaxed and inspired atmosphere. The supporting program includes various talks and a gift-wrapping station. The in-house café offers punch and treats.
Until January 2, you can immerse yourself in a magical winter world in the Christmas village at the Kursalon in the Stadtpark. Arts and crafts, culinary delights and live music await. "Santa's Workshop" is run for a good cause.
The Medieval Advent continues at Schloss Neugebäude in Simmering until December 8, while the regular Christmas market runs until December 22.
A brilliant Christmas theater will take place at Schönbrunn Palace on 13 and 22 December, when Tamara Mascara invites you to "Sissi's Christmas Magic" including a three-course menu. The "Krone" is giving away tickets.
The Aperol pop-up in front of the Café Kunsthalle on Karlsplatz shows that it doesn't always have to be just punch during Advent, with DJ sounds and original gifts every day from 5 pm.
On December 12 and 13 from 2 pm to 10 pm, the "Wein8smarkt unter Palmen" (8th, Albertgasse 13) offers the opportunity to purchase original individual pieces by Josefstadt designers in the palm-lined Ludo-Hartmann-Hof.
