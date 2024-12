Automatically saved design

At 19:15 local time (17:15 CET) on Wednesday evening, the approximately 70-centimetre asteroid with the catalog name C0WEPC5 hit the Earth's atmosphere over Siberia at a speed of 16 meters per second (around 57,600 kilometers per hour) and produced a glowing fireball. It had only been discovered a few hours earlier by astronomers at the Kitt Peak Observatory in the US state of Arizona.