Zumtobel Leuchten makes a profit despite the crisis

The Dornbirn-based luminaire manufacturer Zumtobel is also struggling with the economic downturn, but is holding up well in the face of adverse circumstances: although revenues stagnated in the first half of the 2024/25 financial year, operating profit adjusted for restructuring costs increased slightly from EUR 40.0 million to EUR 41.2 million compared to the same period last year, while profit for the period fell from EUR 21.2 million to EUR 18.4 million. "We are simply suffering along with the construction industry," is the sober conclusion of CEO Alfred Felder. Nevertheless, the company was "generally satisfied" with the first half of the year, said Felder: "This is also reflected in the figures. Despite the difficult economic situation in many of the countries in which we operate, we still managed to grow slightly."