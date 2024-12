Is so much violence in customs still in keeping with the times?

Imagine there is one evening a year when you would rather not leave the house because you are officially "hunted". By six men in masquerade costume, armed with a cow horn. If you are caught, you will be struck several times with this horn. No - this is not the plot of a scary movie, but reality for all women on the German island of Borkum. Every year on December 5, a custom is celebrated there that only exists there: "Klaasohm".