Ink dry! “Crash pilot” finds new team

The 23-year-old American will compete for the new LMP2 team from Genesis and IDEC Sport in the European Le Mans Series next season. Together with Jamie Chadwick and French talent Mathys Jaubert, he will drive the number 18 LMP2 car for Genesis. Sargeant will also be driving on a number of tracks that he already knows from his two years in the premier class of motorsport. Stops in the racing series include Barcelona, Imola, Spa-Francorchamps and Silverstone.