“Renaturation” is word of the year in Austria

"Lugner is immörtal" saying of the year

The saying of the year was "Lugner ist immörtal" (29 percent), a "play on words in homage to the well-known master builder Richard Lugner, who passed away this year", according to the jury, which chose the "two-row saying as saying of the year due to its special linguistic quality". This refers both to Lugner's nickname "Mörtel" and to the English word "immortal" (German: unsterblich).