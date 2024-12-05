Winter season starts
Ländle eagles hope for a strong start
Things really get going again for the local ski jumpers next weekend, with the first competitions on snow on the program. The Ländle quintet has prepared well for the winter season in recent months. Now they are hoping for a good start in Kandersteg and Zhangjiakou.
Veteran Ulrich Wohlgenannt is making the longest journey, the 30-year-old from Dornbirn is competing at the Continental Cups in Zhangjiakou, China, and started his trip to Asia yesterday with the ÖSV teams - which also included A-squad jumper Chiara Kreuzer.
Niklas Bachlinger (22) and André Fussenegger (21) will be taking to the hill with their neighbors in Switzerland, the duo will be jumping the FIS Cup in Kandersteg. "Everything's good so far, we're fit," say the pair from Schoppernau and Dornbirn. Junior World Champion Bachlinger also has fond memories of the venue in Switzerland, having won two FIS Cup competitions in Kandersteg within just two days in 2020.
Still closed season
Things are still a little quieter for the youngsters in the B and C squads, Johannes Pölz and Maximilian Moosbrugger will be concentrating on jumps and training in Seefeld and at the base in Innsbruck this week and next. "Autumn was a bit tough for me, but the last few weeks have been much better," explains 19-year-old Schwarzenberg native Pölz, "that's why I decided with the coaches to wait another week before competing so that I can focus on training."
The 16-year-old Moosbrugger also wants to continue building up his form. "I've already had three sessions on the ski jump in Seefeld this week and I'll continue there next week. It's going well for me so far," says the Lech native happily.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
