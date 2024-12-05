Ländle eagles hope for a strong start

Still closed season

Things are still a little quieter for the youngsters in the B and C squads, Johannes Pölz and Maximilian Moosbrugger will be concentrating on jumps and training in Seefeld and at the base in Innsbruck this week and next. "Autumn was a bit tough for me, but the last few weeks have been much better," explains 19-year-old Schwarzenberg native Pölz, "that's why I decided with the coaches to wait another week before competing so that I can focus on training."