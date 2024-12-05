Animal welfare alarm
“Without human help, our hedgehogs will die out”
Winter has already arrived in Upper Austria. Attentive walkers can still see hedgehogs that are far too small and light, desperately trying to put on some weight. However, it is not only the winter that is affecting the mammals, but also the increasing lack of insects.
"This year has been a catastrophic year for hedgehogs. Due to the early warmth, the animals woke up far too early and mated. When the first young were born, it was far too cold and there was little vegetation and just as few insects," explain Ulrike Aglas and Ulrike Böhmüller from Igelhilfe Steyregg.
"Many hedgehogs died of thirst in the dry summer and the second mating was delayed due to the heat, meaning that young hedgehogs were still being born at the beginning of October. The chance of survival in the wild is zero."
Food and habitat are disappearing
The basic problem: the cute little animals' food and habitat are disappearing. A natural corner in the garden is good and could offer the hedgehog a place to stay in winter, but not feed it: "I have almost two hectares of natural ground and even here I have to feed them because they probably don't find enough food. A hedgehog needs around 200 grams of insects per day," says Ulrike Böhmüller.
As the Federal Environment Agency also reports, the biomass of insects has decreased by around 76 percent over the past 27 years - "and even in 1996 there was only a fraction of the insect mass of the 1950s", the hedgehog helpers add. The nocturnal wanderers are therefore dependent on human help if they are not to become extinct within a few years.
Marginalized rescue stations
"All hedgehog rescue centers in Upper Austria are full to bursting and can't really take in any more", say the animal welfare activists. Malnourished hedgehogs are cared for and nursed up there - help is also needed for this.
Almost anyone can do the hibernation. All they need is a sheltered place - such as a double rabbit hutch. However, a large plastic box on a balcony not facing south is sufficient.
Food must be available at all times
"This is called secure hibernation. They then sleep for a few months. During this time, they may wake up, so food and water must always be available. When they are awake, the hutch or box must be cleaned daily. Food and water should be freshly replenished," say the experts.
Igelhilfe Steyregg is always looking for people to take in hedgehogs for the winter.
More information can be found at www.igelhilfe-steyregg.com
