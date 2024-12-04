Vorteilswelt
From 2025

Gas customers will have to dig deeper into their pockets

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 19:00

Illwerke's natural gas customers will be receiving less than pleasant news in the coming days. Although they will not have to pay more for the raw material, they will be asked to pay more for network charges and other levies.

0 Kommentare

The state-fixed certificate price will be raised from 45 to 55 euros per tonne of carbon dioxide next year. In net terms, this corresponds to around one cent per kilowatt hour. The gas storage levy, which applies to natural gas imported via Germany, will increase to a net price of 0.299 cents per kilowatt hour.

Grid fees increase by 13 percent
According to the draft regulation by the responsible regulatory authority E-Control, grid fees will increase by around 13 percent as of January 1, 2025. In addition, the temporary reduction in the natural gas levy will probably expire at the end of the year.

"The statutory price components for natural gas will therefore rise less sharply than for electricity," said Quido Salzmann, Head of Supply and Services at Illwerke. He emphasized that the component of the gas price that can be influenced by the Group will remain stable and that security of supply is also guaranteed.

For an average household with an annual consumption of 15,000 kWh, these changes will lead to additional costs of around 15 euros gross per month.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

