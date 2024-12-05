New study shows
The car is becoming less and less interesting in St. Pölten
Cycling is becoming increasingly popular in the provincial capital. Around one in five journeys is already made by bike. However, the car remains by far the most popular means of transportation.
Even for the city of St. Pölten, the result of the mobility survey was surprising: compared to the last study from 2018, the trend is moving much more strongly than expected towards eco-mobility - cycling, public transport and walking) - and thus away from the car.
Big goal for 2034
However, the car remains - by far - the most popular means of transportation in the state capital. 46 percent of all journeys are made by car, compared to 55 percent in 2018. This figure is expected to fall to 42% by 2034. Around one in five journeys are made on foot. A similar number of people are on bicycles or e-scooters - significantly more than in 2018.
In the urban core area, more journeys are already being made in a CO2-friendly way, while the opposite is true on the outskirts. Strikingly, almost every second car journey ends after just five kilometers. "If only 20 percent of these journeys were made by eco-mobility, the 2034 target would already have been achieved," explains transport planner Manuel Hammel.
The average St. Pölten resident spends 73 minutes a day on the road and covers a distance of 35 kilometers. Both figures are falling.
Manuel Hammel, Verkehrsplaner in St. Pölten
Many measures are planned for the coming years, including expanding the cycle path network, increasing the frequency of the Lup and making important connections more attractive for pedestrians.
Mödling goes on foot
A study of this kind was also commissioned in Mödling - with an even more impressive result: at 32 percent, more journeys are made on foot than by car (30 percent). Every fourth journey is made by bicycle or scooter. However, the proportion of households that do not own a car fell from 27% to 19%.
Traffic is also a focus in Neunkirchen: a mobility concept will be commissioned at the December meeting of the municipal council.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
