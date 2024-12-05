The car is becoming less and less interesting in St. Pölten

Big goal for 2034

However, the car remains - by far - the most popular means of transportation in the state capital. 46 percent of all journeys are made by car, compared to 55 percent in 2018. This figure is expected to fall to 42% by 2034. Around one in five journeys are made on foot. A similar number of people are on bicycles or e-scooters - significantly more than in 2018.