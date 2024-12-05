Mask carvers in Upper Austria
“The Krampus is simply part of the tradition”
December 5 is Krampus Day: many Krampuses are out and about throughout the country. Tom Aigner from Innviertel founded a pass and carves artistic masks from wood. The "Krone" visited him in his workshop.
If you're not good, the Krampus will get you! How many generations of children had to cope with this "black pedagogy"?
"Thank goodness those days are over," says Tom Aigner, a carving artist from Geretsberg in the Innviertel region. He passionately dons his Krampus costume. Especially today, on December 5, he is out and about. "Moderately of course, nobody should be afraid!"
Real masks increasingly in demand
He has been fascinated by this mystical figure since childhood: "I was already involved in runs as a boy," he recalls in the "Krone" interview, which takes place in his workshop. It smells of wood and paint; goatskin and imposing horns lie around - and finished masks. Each one is unique. "People come to me and I ask them what the larva should look like. Many already have precise ideas."
Aigner then makes a sketch and uses a chainsaw to cut the rough outline out of a block, usually Swiss stone pine or Weymouth pine. This is followed by the fine cut with the carving tool.
You need experience
"The proportions are important. The eye slits and the air holes have to be at the right height." The inside of the blank is lined with foam or deerskin and adapted to the wearer's face: "Every mask fits perfectly and you have to be able to put it on and take it off quickly." The sophisticated additions include illuminated glass eyes.
"The materials determine the price, which is upwards of €600." He has customers throughout Austria and Bavaria. Aigner himself is out and about with the Schoberpass during Advent: "A beautiful tradition, I really enjoy Advent."
During the year, he takes away children's fear of St. Nicholas and Krampus: "I come to kindergartens, bring costumes and masks for them to look at so that the children understand that it's just a disguise."
