Last words to grandma
Outdoor adventurer dies in Lapland snowstorm
Belgian YouTuber Storm De Beul sought the solitude of the wilderness and found his tragic fate there due to a change in the weather. His passion for solo expeditions led the 22-year-old to the mountains of Lapland, where he recently captured his survival adventures on camera.
The Belgian Storm De Beul quickly inspired thousands of fans on YouTube. His specialty: filming himself in outdoor and survival situations in his still young career.
Last five-day tour in Lapland
He hikes, paddles, camps and demonstrates his survival in the harsh natural environment - most recently for five days in the mountainous region of Jokkmukk in Lapland, in the north of Sweden. This was to be his last tour. Far away from civilization, he is said to have pitched his tent on the night of 30 October when he was caught in a snowstorm.
Last messages to grandmother and friends
Particularly dramatic: according to German media reports, he is said to have sent a message to his grandmother in his final hours, in which he wrote: "It's snowing heavily here. But don't worry, I'll survive." He is also said to have sent a video to his friends that night. Gusts tear at the tent, everything is covered in snow. De Beul comments: "The situation will only get worse tonight."
He then alerted the emergency services. However, the weather is said to have made it impossible for them to move out. The body of the 22-year-old YouTuber was only recovered the next morning. According to the rescue team, De Beul is said to have been several kilometers away from his last reported location. It is suspected that he was still trying to reach his car. A desperate act, as it had been parked 14 kilometers away.
