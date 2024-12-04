Icon Artursson
An ice hockey legend with two hearts in his chest
The Champions Hockey League quarter-final first leg between Salzburg and Färjestad didn't exactly draw the crowds. Instead, Greger Artursson paid a visit to his old stomping ground. The club icon also has close ties to the cult club from Karlstad. The Swede was particularly impressed by the Bulls.
Imagine Salzburg's footballers playing at home against Real Madrid in the Champions League and (almost) nobody caring - unbelievable! The Ice Bulls must have thought the same thing when they took to the ice in the Champions Hockey League quarter-final against Färjestad. The traditional Swedish club can definitely be described as the ice hockey equivalent of Madrid. Nevertheless, this tidbit did not draw the crowds, 2281 were in the hall.
Färjestad was a bit confused because of the strong forechecking of Salzburg, they didn't give them any time, Salzburg showed a great game
Greger Artursson
Unfortunately, the CHL has a different status. For the home fans - who nevertheless created a great atmosphere again - as well as for the otherwise great Scandinavian supporters. Greger Artursson was one of those who did not want to miss this top-class meeting. "It's great to be here again," said the club icon, who spent the first four years of the Bulls on the ice in the Volksgarten. But he also has close ties to the cult club from Karlstad: "I grew up there." He also wore the FBK jersey for over 13 years and continued to work for the club after his active career. So there were two hearts beating in the legend's chest that evening.
The 52-year-old was rightly impressed by the Bulls in particular: "Färjestad was a bit confused by Salzburg's strong forechecking, they didn't give them any time, Salzburg played a great game." Even the former defender didn't expect the Bulls to win 3:1, predicting in the first period break that it would be "another close game and a final score of 2:2 or 2:3."
