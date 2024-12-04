Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Icon Artursson

An ice hockey legend with two hearts in his chest

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 14:00

The Champions Hockey League quarter-final first leg between Salzburg and Färjestad didn't exactly draw the crowds. Instead, Greger Artursson paid a visit to his old stomping ground. The club icon also has close ties to the cult club from Karlstad. The Swede was particularly impressed by the Bulls.

0 Kommentare

Imagine Salzburg's footballers playing at home against Real Madrid in the Champions League and (almost) nobody caring - unbelievable! The Ice Bulls must have thought the same thing when they took to the ice in the Champions Hockey League quarter-final against Färjestad. The traditional Swedish club can definitely be described as the ice hockey equivalent of Madrid. Nevertheless, this tidbit did not draw the crowds, 2281 were in the hall.

Zitat Icon

Färjestad was a bit confused because of the strong forechecking of Salzburg, they didn't give them any time, Salzburg showed a great game

Greger Artursson

Unfortunately, the CHL has a different status. For the home fans - who nevertheless created a great atmosphere again - as well as for the otherwise great Scandinavian supporters. Greger Artursson was one of those who did not want to miss this top-class meeting. "It's great to be here again," said the club icon, who spent the first four years of the Bulls on the ice in the Volksgarten. But he also has close ties to the cult club from Karlstad: "I grew up there." He also wore the FBK jersey for over 13 years and continued to work for the club after his active career. So there were two hearts beating in the legend's chest that evening.

 The 52-year-old was rightly impressed by the Bulls in particular: "Färjestad was a bit confused by Salzburg's strong forechecking, they didn't give them any time, Salzburg played a great game." Even the former defender didn't expect the Bulls to win 3:1, predicting in the first period break that it would be "another close game and a final score of 2:2 or 2:3."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Grill
Manuel Grill
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf