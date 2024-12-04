Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Before the vote of no confidence

Macron: “Socialists have lost their bearings”

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 08:00

On Wednesday, French MPs will vote on the future of the government in a vote of no confidence (see video above). The motions have been tabled by the left-wing camp and the right-wing nationalists around Marine Le Pen. French President Emmanuel Macron is confident that confidence in the government will not be withdrawn.

0 Kommentare

He accused the right-wing nationalists of "unbearable cynicism". Macron attested to the Socialists' "complete loss of direction". The President had appointed Prime Minister Michael Barnier in the hope that he would provide the most stable government possible. Macron's centrist forces are also part of this.

Two motions of censure are to be debated from 4 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by the vote. Despite Macron's confidence, the opposition is expected to withdraw its confidence in the government. In this case, Barnier would be forced to resign. His cabinet has only been in office for just under three months.

French President Emmanuel Macron (Bild: APA/AFP/Ludovic MARIN)
French President Emmanuel Macron
(Bild: APA/AFP/Ludovic MARIN)
Prime Minister Michel Barnier (Bild: AFP)
Prime Minister Michel Barnier
(Bild: AFP)

Dispute over austerity
Initially, the right-wing nationalists had tolerated it. However, in the dispute over an announced austerity budget, Le Pen repeatedly threatened to withdraw confidence from the government if the prime minister did not make further concessions. On Monday, Barnier was forced to pass the first part of the budget through the National Assembly without a final vote. The dispute then escalated.

No party in France has a majority in the lower house. The opposition is hoping to use the vote of no confidence to put pressure on Macron and possibly force him to call an early presidential election. The election is not scheduled until 2027, and Macron cannot run again after two terms in office. He will "honor the trust of the voters with all my energy until the last second to serve the country", said the president.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf