Before the vote of no confidence
Macron: “Socialists have lost their bearings”
On Wednesday, French MPs will vote on the future of the government in a vote of no confidence (see video above). The motions have been tabled by the left-wing camp and the right-wing nationalists around Marine Le Pen. French President Emmanuel Macron is confident that confidence in the government will not be withdrawn.
He accused the right-wing nationalists of "unbearable cynicism". Macron attested to the Socialists' "complete loss of direction". The President had appointed Prime Minister Michael Barnier in the hope that he would provide the most stable government possible. Macron's centrist forces are also part of this.
Two motions of censure are to be debated from 4 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by the vote. Despite Macron's confidence, the opposition is expected to withdraw its confidence in the government. In this case, Barnier would be forced to resign. His cabinet has only been in office for just under three months.
Dispute over austerity
Initially, the right-wing nationalists had tolerated it. However, in the dispute over an announced austerity budget, Le Pen repeatedly threatened to withdraw confidence from the government if the prime minister did not make further concessions. On Monday, Barnier was forced to pass the first part of the budget through the National Assembly without a final vote. The dispute then escalated.
No party in France has a majority in the lower house. The opposition is hoping to use the vote of no confidence to put pressure on Macron and possibly force him to call an early presidential election. The election is not scheduled until 2027, and Macron cannot run again after two terms in office. He will "honor the trust of the voters with all my energy until the last second to serve the country", said the president.
