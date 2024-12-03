Deep state crisis
Martial law: what happens now in South Korea
South Korea has been in a state crisis since Tuesday. President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared martial law for the first time in over 40 years. Parliament has been sealed off and the media are subject to control. Parliament itself immediately voted to lift martial law. An overview.
President Yoon accused the opposition of being stooges of the communist North. In order to protect the free and constitutional order, he had no choice but to declare martial law, said the politician from the conservative People's Power Party (PPP) in a televised speech.
Parliament was immediately sealed off. The military declared that the work of parliament and political parties was prohibited. Media and publishing houses were placed under the control of the Martial Law Command.
"Unconstitutional"
Parliament itself immediately voted in favor of lifting martial law. The chairman of parliament declared Yoon's move invalid. Both opposition leader Lee Jae Myung and the head of Yoon's own party, Han Dong Hoon, declared martial law unconstitutional.
"Arrested Yoon Suk Yeol"
Shortly after Yoon's speech, several people gathered in front of the parliament building. Some shouted "Withdraw martial law", others "Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol". Live television reports showed soldiers trying to force their way into the parliament building. Employees tried to stop them, including by spraying fire extinguishers.
- What does the constitution say?
According to the South Korean constitution, the president can declare martial law in response to a military threat or to ensure public safety. He can mobilize the military for this purpose. The decision must be reviewed by the cabinet. The president must inform parliament of the imposition of martial law. If the majority of MPs vote in favor of lifting martial law, the head of state must comply. At the suggestion of the Minister of Defense, the President appoints a commander from among the active generals. During martial law, this commander is responsible for all administrative and judicial matters. He can also order arrests and searches and restrict freedom of expression, the press and assembly.
- How often has martial law been declared?
Martial law has been declared more than a dozen times since the founding of the South Korean Republic in 1948. In most cases, it was triggered by democratic unrest. Basic rights were also restricted during the military coups of 1961 and 1980. In the 1980 coup, a group of insurgent officers led by Chun Doo Hwan forced then President Choi Kyu Hah to impose martial law. This was intended to suppress the demands of the opposition, trade unions and students for the restoration of a democratic government.
- Who is President Yoon and why did it come to this?
Former public prosecutor Yoon was elected to the highest office in South Korea in May 2022 with a majority of less than one percentage point. He is considered unpopular. His approval ratings are around 20 percent in opinion polls. In the parliamentary elections in April 2024, his conservative People's Power Party (PPP) suffered a heavy defeat. The opposition parties won almost two thirds of the seats. The Democratic Party, which holds the majority in parliament, has since been trying to appoint a special investigator to look into possible misconduct by Yoon's wife. Among other things, she is accused of share price manipulation. Yoon has vetoed this several times. Last week, the budget committee passed a revised budget in which the government's planned expenditure was cut by the equivalent of 2.65 billion euros. The plenary should vote on this draft soon. A spokesperson for the President criticized the cuts as "parliamentary tyranny".
- What happens next?
In a six-point announcement, the martial law command has banned all political activities and gatherings. All media must submit to the command's control. In addition, all trainee doctors who had resigned in protest against the government's healthcare reform were ordered to return to work.
28,500 US soldiers in South Korea
28,500 US soldiers are stationed in South Korea to protect the ally against the nuclear power North Korea. The Korean War on the peninsula lasted from 1950 to 1953 and ended with an armistice. In fact, the two Korean states are still at war. Although South Korea had a series of authoritarian governments in its early phase, it has been considered democratic since the 1980s.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
