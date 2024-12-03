Pistol case
FC Dornbirn demands full clarification
As reported in various local media, an absurd incident occurred at the women's Bundesliga club SPG FC Lustenau/FC Dornbirn. An FC Dornbirn official is accused of threatening some players with a handgun. The club reacted.
"Krone" research revealed that the incident took place two weeks ago on Tuesday in the clubhouse of SC Hatlerdorf. According to various eyewitnesses, the action of the functionary, who probably has a firearms pass, is said to have taken place in a different way to how it was portrayed in the local media - much less dramatically in any case. However, this does not make the incident any more understandable. The person concerned denies the allegations and the presumption of innocence applies.
FC Dornbirn and the official himself reacted quickly, resigning from all offices at the request of both parties and being immediately removed from the club register. This was also to ensure that the club or the SPG ladies would not be incriminated during the investigation into the incident. "The focus is now on full clarification and transparency in this case. To this end, the representatives of both traditional clubs are offering to work closely with the authorities. The entire soccer family, both FC Dornbirn and SPG Ladies, stand united and will now stand up even more for humanity, equality and fairness in sport," writes FCD chairman Gerhard Ölz in an initial statement.
License to Lustenau
The future of the women's team is still up in the air. The license is to be transferred from the previous sponsoring club FC Dornbirn to FC Lustenau as early as next week. Despite the loss of the official, match operations in the spring should be secured and the SPG is not involved in the current restructuring process of the Messestadt team.
