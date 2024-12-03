Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Pistol case

FC Dornbirn demands full clarification

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 19:43

As reported in various local media, an absurd incident occurred at the women's Bundesliga club SPG FC Lustenau/FC Dornbirn. An FC Dornbirn official is accused of threatening some players with a handgun. The club reacted.

0 Kommentare

"Krone" research revealed that the incident took place two weeks ago on Tuesday in the clubhouse of SC Hatlerdorf. According to various eyewitnesses, the action of the functionary, who probably has a firearms pass, is said to have taken place in a different way to how it was portrayed in the local media - much less dramatically in any case. However, this does not make the incident any more understandable. The person concerned denies the allegations and the presumption of innocence applies.

FC Dornbirn and the official himself reacted quickly, resigning from all offices at the request of both parties and being immediately removed from the club register. This was also to ensure that the club or the SPG ladies would not be incriminated during the investigation into the incident. "The focus is now on full clarification and transparency in this case. To this end, the representatives of both traditional clubs are offering to work closely with the authorities. The entire soccer family, both FC Dornbirn and SPG Ladies, stand united and will now stand up even more for humanity, equality and fairness in sport," writes FCD chairman Gerhard Ölz in an initial statement.

License to Lustenau
The future of the women's team is still up in the air. The license is to be transferred from the previous sponsoring club FC Dornbirn to FC Lustenau as early as next week. Despite the loss of the official, match operations in the spring should be secured and the SPG is not involved in the current restructuring process of the Messestadt team. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Dominik Omerzell
Dominik Omerzell
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf