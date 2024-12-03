FC Dornbirn demands full clarification

FC Dornbirn and the official himself reacted quickly, resigning from all offices at the request of both parties and being immediately removed from the club register. This was also to ensure that the club or the SPG ladies would not be incriminated during the investigation into the incident. "The focus is now on full clarification and transparency in this case. To this end, the representatives of both traditional clubs are offering to work closely with the authorities. The entire soccer family, both FC Dornbirn and SPG Ladies, stand united and will now stand up even more for humanity, equality and fairness in sport," writes FCD chairman Gerhard Ölz in an initial statement.