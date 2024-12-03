War soon to end?
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has assured Ukraine of continued support against Russia - and justified this with the fact that the country needs a good negotiating position. For the first time, he clearly acknowledged that an end to the war could be possible through negotiations.
"We must continue to support Ukraine and do what is necessary to support its self-defense for as long as it takes," he said in a speech in London, according to Downing Street. "To put Ukraine in the best possible position for negotiations," Starmer said, "so that they can achieve a just and lasting peace on their terms that guarantees their security, independence and the right to choose their future."
The British newspaper "Times" interpreted Starmer's comments on Monday evening as an appeal to the USA to provide Ukraine with as much support as possible before peace negotiations. The British news agency PA wrote that Starmer conceded for the first time that the conflict could be ended by negotiation. Russia is an erratic and increasingly desperate aggressor, Starmer said in the speech, in which he also called for closer relations with Europe and the USA.
Ukraine is coming under increasing pressure
In the past, he had stated that the war should end with Russia withdrawing behind internationally recognized borders. Ukraine has come under increasing pressure on the front in the east in recent weeks. In addition, future US President Donald Trump has announced that he wants to end the war as soon as he takes office on 20 January.
