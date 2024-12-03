Sentenced by court
Cruel! US citizen (27) kills and eats cat
Cruel case of animal cruelty: A US-American woman killed a cat in Canton (Ohio) and then ate it in front of her shocked neighbors. A court has now sentenced the 27-year-old to one year in prison.
The defendant pleaded guilty in court, US media reported. "I can't put into words the disgust this crime has caused me. I don't know what could make someone eat a cat," the judge said in shock.
Murderess asked judge for drug rehab
The cat killer's defense lawyer said his client had written letters to the judge asking for drug and alcohol rehab.
I can't put into words the disgust this crime has caused me.
Der Richter bei der Urteilsverkündung
A psychological report certified that the defendant was able to follow the proceedings and cooperate in her defense.
The crime took place back in August, but initially went largely unnoticed. It was not until a month later that the case made headlines - first nationwide, then worldwide.
Trump used the case for his campaign
Reason: During the election campaign, then US presidential candidate Donald Trump had claimed that immigrants from Haiti were eating the pets of locals in Springfield (Ohio). The statement spread rapidly, was widely commented on and even turned into music.
Trump was obviously referring to this case, as the horrific police bodycam footage first circulated online shortly beforehand. They show the 27-year-old on all fours eating the dead cat while horrified neighbors look on.
A spokesperson for the Stark County Prosecutor's Office stated that the American woman did not have much time to eat the cat because the police were alerted immediately. There were traces of blood on the 27-year-old's feet and hands, and traces of fur were found on her lips.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.