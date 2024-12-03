Vorteilswelt
Sentenced by court

Cruel! US citizen (27) kills and eats cat

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 16:26

Cruel case of animal cruelty: A US-American woman killed a cat in Canton (Ohio) and then ate it in front of her shocked neighbors. A court has now sentenced the 27-year-old to one year in prison.

0 Kommentare

The defendant pleaded guilty in court, US media reported. "I can't put into words the disgust this crime has caused me. I don't know what could make someone eat a cat," the judge said in shock.

Murderess asked judge for drug rehab
The cat killer's defense lawyer said his client had written letters to the judge asking for drug and alcohol rehab.

Zitat Icon

I can't put into words the disgust this crime has caused me.

Der Richter bei der Urteilsverkündung

A psychological report certified that the defendant was able to follow the proceedings and cooperate in her defense.

The crime took place back in August, but initially went largely unnoticed. It was not until a month later that the case made headlines - first nationwide, then worldwide.

Trump used the case for his campaign
Reason: During the election campaign, then US presidential candidate Donald Trump had claimed that immigrants from Haiti were eating the pets of locals in Springfield (Ohio). The statement spread rapidly, was widely commented on and even turned into music.

Trump was obviously referring to this case, as the horrific police bodycam footage first circulated online shortly beforehand. They show the 27-year-old on all fours eating the dead cat while horrified neighbors look on.

A spokesperson for the Stark County Prosecutor's Office stated that the American woman did not have much time to eat the cat because the police were alerted immediately. There were traces of blood on the 27-year-old's feet and hands, and traces of fur were found on her lips.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

